 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shoujo City update for 17 January 2023

Update 1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10340384 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Game engine is updated to Unity 2021.
  • All translations are updated according to the game’s wiki.
  • Demon horns and demon tail for cosplay (sold in convenience store).
  • Advertisement posters in Akihabara. You can obtain a new promotional poster and place it on wall in your apartment room.
  • Fixed a bug which allowed girlfriend to sit on chairs or spots already occupied by dakimakura.
  • Fixed a bug which allowed placing dakimakura on chair or spot already occupied by other dakimakura or girlfriend.
  • Screen resolution settings are now available in “SETTINGS” menu (for Windows and MacOS versions).

Changed files in this update

Shoujo City Windows Depot 764231
  • Loading history…
Shoujo City MacOS Depot 764232
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link