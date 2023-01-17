Update 1.8

- Game engine is updated to Unity 2021.
- All translations are updated according to the game’s wiki.
- Demon horns and demon tail for cosplay (sold in convenience store).
- Advertisement posters in Akihabara. You can obtain a new promotional poster and place it on wall in your apartment room.
- Fixed a bug which allowed girlfriend to sit on chairs or spots already occupied by dakimakura.
- Fixed a bug which allowed placing dakimakura on chair or spot already occupied by other dakimakura or girlfriend.
- Screen resolution settings are now available in “SETTINGS” menu (for Windows and MacOS versions).
Changed files in this update