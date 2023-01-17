Territory – Alpha 5.40 – Punch Stuff

Added
- Player can now punch when unarmed. Currently only deals damage to A.I. PVP punching will soon be working and maybe also if you punch a tree a small amount of wood drops out (maybe)
Fixed
- Slowed character lean speed
- Fixed some collision issues with projectiles
- Tightened up all of the collision boxes on the wooden base build parts (still lots more to do here fixing collision on a lot of the models in the game
- Recentered Quest Log HUD
- Fixed issues with bow draw crosshair changes and HUD hiding when draw cancelled
- Bunch of issues with collisions on character meshs
