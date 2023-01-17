 Skip to content

Territory update for 17 January 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.40 – Punch Stuff

Territory – Alpha 5.40 – Patch Build 10340353

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Player can now punch when unarmed. Currently only deals damage to A.I. PVP punching will soon be working and maybe also if you punch a tree a small amount of wood drops out (maybe)

Fixed

  • Slowed character lean speed
  • Fixed some collision issues with projectiles
  • Tightened up all of the collision boxes on the wooden base build parts (still lots more to do here fixing collision on a lot of the models in the game
  • Recentered Quest Log HUD
  • Fixed issues with bow draw crosshair changes and HUD hiding when draw cancelled
  • Bunch of issues with collisions on character meshs

