Aquatico update for 17 January 2023

Extension to last update – version 1.002.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello people,

We'll be extending yesterday's update a little bit. Several additional things were reported by some of you, and to avoid making you wait for the next regular update, we're adding corrections immediately today via this patch.
Before you continue the game, please make sure you're on latest version – 1.002.4
Patch contents:

FIXED: Fisherman's hub now now operated as intended
FIXED: Concrete factory now operates normally in both consumption and production, as well as with added worker
FIXED: Underwater fields selection now works properly without accidental selection with mouse outside boundaries of the field
FIXED: Cages selection now works properly in entire designated area
FIXED: Navigation sign now works as intended
FIXED: Possible CTD that could occur on frequent game loading

