鸟兽幻戏图 Bird and Beast Fantasy update for 17 January 2023

Added a new plot and new characters in the third chapter

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Add new characters from Chapter 3

  2. Add a new plot of the third chapter

Next step

  1. Add a new scene

  2. Add the third chapter cave.

