This is a minor bugfixing update, the first bit of work in the final phase of ArmCom2's development! Changelog follows:

1.2.17 Changelog

CNG: AI units that are Pinned will automatically become Alert if they were Lax

FIX: Incorrect definition data for Sd. Kfz. 10/4

FIX: Incorrect prompts and input displays when gamepad active

FIX: Crash when certain characters were entered for tank name