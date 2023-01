Share · View all patches · Build 10340173 · Last edited 17 January 2023 – 16:26:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey there,

a small update that should solve some minor bugs. Another come will in the coming days since there is a small issue sometimes with ramps.

What changed:

Fixed: Loading a challenge could reset the next planetary event and cause issues.

Fixed: Sometimes the day won't reset and will continue increasing the time.

Fixed: Analytics is not setting properly the level id.

See you soon!