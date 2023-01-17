Korea Dynasty 0.1.2 Update

A total of 20 improvements and bug patches will be made in tomorrow's update, patch 0.1.2.

Patched mainly for critical bugs. Once again, we apologize for the disruption to smooth play, and we will try to make the game better by quickly reflecting player feedback. thank you.

In the future, it seems that players will have trouble downloading updates several times due to frequent updates. Sorry in advance for that.

Improvements

Intro, Loading

Fixed the intro to be skipped by pressing any key on the intro screen.

Fixed the volume of the intro screen to be low.

Improved loading stability.

Players

Fixed lighting on players at night to look natural.

Fixed player rotation controls to be a bit smoother and less frustrating.

(It will be modified more pleasantly later. Thank you for watching.)

Processing table, Crafting table

Fix to allow items to be crafted in a furnace.

Fixed a bug where the crafting window did not appear on the loom and modified to be able to craft items at the same time.

UI/UX

Increased the range applied when placing a research item on the research icon.

Added research guide text in research UI.

Fixed so that the result is always reflected when closing the “Look” window.

Balance

Animal, Thief

Changed to make it easier to catch carnivores.

Changed small herbivores to make them easier to catch.

Increased recognition range of animals.

Reduced animal movement speed when tired.

Fixed the Rogue to attack the player if it can be found when attacked by a player.

Players

Fixed all stats to be halved when a player respawns.

Increased range of axes

User convenience

Adjusted mouse sensitivity to normal speed.

Bugfixes

Slightly improved AI movement on slopes and cliffs.

Due to an error, if the player moves under the terrain, it has been modified so that it can climb over the terrain.

(The work of fixing the cause of the bug itself is being carried out separately.)

Temporarily removed items with * marks and unpickable bugs.

The update goes into effect on January 17, 2023.