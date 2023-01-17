Version 1.1.2 Update

_

Patch Notes

_

Miscellaneous:

Added Mouse Invert

Added 1200 x 800 resolution (Steam Deck Native)

Added a Checkpoint in the Industrial Zone Facility after the first puzzle.

Added signposting for the ladder with the Headlight Monster.

Added a timer to revert to the old resolution if save is not clicked during new resolution confirmation window.

Added code to prevent the Enlil tablet being activated from the outside.

Added several scares throughout the entire game (every level).

Added a larger icon sphere and an interaction icon to the Statue in the house in the Prison Dimension

Added Overlap that "destroys" (deletes) the chasing monster immediately after you enter Earldred's Library to prevent unwanted AI behavior.

Added wall model to prevent player from seeing the elevator through Apartment window if brightness is increased.

Added a New Game warning window to prevent misclicks that may cause losing all progress.

Added collision blockers in the Industrial Zone in the beginning area to prevent accidental deaths

Added a Checkpoint after you solve the Acid Puzzle in the Industrial Area

Game will now pause during the Seal of Nur Tip in the Ashes Dimension of the Apartment Level

Reduced Flashlight Intensity

Reduced the Lighter Intensity

Added several sounds into the sound groups found in Options Menu

Motion blur turned off to prevent motion sickness in some players

Increased Depression Monsters Walk Speed

Reduced Painkillers throughout the game

Added additional AI in the city of Goreburg

Significantly changed the "Landline" animation in the apartment to prevent motion sickness in some players.

Added pipe models to the Steam pipes in the first hangar area to easily detect where Steam is coming from.

Added signposting for the ladder at the Headlight Monster (first encounter)

Added "Reset to Default" for Key Bindings

Increased Seal of Nur's Recharge duration by +1 second (3 seconds total)

(3 seconds total) Removed 4 Nurses in the hospital section

Changed the sounds that weren't affected by the options sliders

Bug Fixes:

Fixed collision in Apartment

Fixed the Overlap Collision Sphere of CageFace's chase in the Prison Dimension

Fixed Drawer Collision in the Diner

Fixed a model with a missing polygon face

Fixed grammar in some inspect item text

Optimized a couple of sounds

Key Rebinding Fix (Keyboard)

Fixed an issue where the player could move during a "memory" cutscene

Controls locking up after death fix

Synchronization of starting subtitles

Fixed collision on a particular wall in The Mirror Forge

Fixed Brightness Slider not saving in Options and resetting randomly

Fixed Vsync Resetting randomly in Options

Fixed collision in Water Treatment Facility

