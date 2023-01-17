0.3.2 (Chapter 2 rewrite) out now for VIP DLC holders!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The time has finally arrived and we have some more content to share with you.

This version is available EXCLUSIVELY to Patreon Subscribers with the 'Inter-chapter release' perk and Steam players with the VIP DLC.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1955190/This_Time__VIP_Pass/

Before you rush ahead, there are some important things to make note of before you play this release:

1 - This is a BETA release. It may contain bugs. If you do spot any bugs please report them in the BUGS section of our discord here.

2 - You won't be able to load any old saves and any saves you make in this beta version won't follow over to the next version.

3 - This version is designed purely to give you a look at the rewritten chapter 2 content and the new stat tracking etc.

Now that's out of the way...

Patreon subscribers click HERE for instructions on accessing the content.

Steam VIP DLC holders click HERE for instructions on accessing the content.

You MUST follow the steps in the links above to access this content, it will not auto-deliver due to it being a beta release.