Patch v23.1

//beast whisperer changes
- It's class unlock has changed so you now need to survive an Ogre Juggernauts wave (didn't want to spoil late game meanies by unlocking it early).
- Added a new meta called Divergent Invigoration which boosts your Max Health by +10 for each different Tamed minion.
- The Ghoul minion now gives Occult Health if he hurts Human meanies.
- The Bouncy Warble minion now occasionally spawns a ring of bubbles.
- Boning Totem contraption: This wasn't triggering since Tamed minions don't level up. Instead they will now either create extra minions of that type or change it to its upgraded form.
- Attempting to Banish a Ratty when beastraising will now prevent you from doing so and give text (same as the Waxraise Peasantry).
//beast whisperer bugs
- The Mauseleum Hub didn't have a coffin floor gem for this class.
- Beastraising a Swollen Slime would raise a regular Slime instead.
- Snake Wyrm minion: Its body was still showing during a Curse of Blindness.
- The Haste icon on some minions was vertically off.
- The Warble bubbles and Ogre boulders weren't being counted in the minion damage stat.
//misc changes
- The Electro Totem and Deamon Augur now also have the extra Ghostly Minions transparency (same as Big Pot / Fruit Bro).
//misc bug fixes
- Compendium - Necromancy: Using Mouse Support would cause a crash.
- Marshes of Madness map: You could super dash upwards into infinity and beyond.
- Deamonous Boomeranger minion: The orbital rangs it gifts you would sometimes go away.
- Junk Box contraption: It would sometimes say you got a duplicate item which wasn't given to you.
- Junk Box contraption: If you had opened it then it couldn't later be deconstructed or replaced.
- Doll Maker class: The Bowman minions unlock text was referencing Fanatics instead of Bowman.
- Waxen and Tamed minions weren't showing their group tag (eg on the Status Screen).
- Zombroi Numerus: The Big Bro Zombroids were being referred to by their old name.
