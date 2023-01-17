 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 17 January 2023

Patch v23.1

Patch v23.1

//beast whisperer changes

  • It's class unlock has changed so you now need to survive an Ogre Juggernauts wave (didn't want to spoil late game meanies by unlocking it early).
  • Added a new meta called Divergent Invigoration which boosts your Max Health by +10 for each different Tamed minion.
  • The Ghoul minion now gives Occult Health if he hurts Human meanies.
  • The Bouncy Warble minion now occasionally spawns a ring of bubbles.
  • Boning Totem contraption: This wasn't triggering since Tamed minions don't level up. Instead they will now either create extra minions of that type or change it to its upgraded form.
  • Attempting to Banish a Ratty when beastraising will now prevent you from doing so and give text (same as the Waxraise Peasantry).

//beast whisperer bugs

  • The Mauseleum Hub didn't have a coffin floor gem for this class.
  • Beastraising a Swollen Slime would raise a regular Slime instead.
  • Snake Wyrm minion: Its body was still showing during a Curse of Blindness.
  • The Haste icon on some minions was vertically off.
  • The Warble bubbles and Ogre boulders weren't being counted in the minion damage stat.

//misc changes

  • The Electro Totem and Deamon Augur now also have the extra Ghostly Minions transparency (same as Big Pot / Fruit Bro).

//misc bug fixes

  • Compendium - Necromancy: Using Mouse Support would cause a crash.
  • Marshes of Madness map: You could super dash upwards into infinity and beyond.
  • Deamonous Boomeranger minion: The orbital rangs it gifts you would sometimes go away.
  • Junk Box contraption: It would sometimes say you got a duplicate item which wasn't given to you.
  • Junk Box contraption: If you had opened it then it couldn't later be deconstructed or replaced.
  • Doll Maker class: The Bowman minions unlock text was referencing Fanatics instead of Bowman.
  • Waxen and Tamed minions weren't showing their group tag (eg on the Status Screen).
  • Zombroi Numerus: The Big Bro Zombroids were being referred to by their old name.

