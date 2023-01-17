January update (R70)

Hi there, Shatterliners!

The January update (Release 70) is here! Here is what it's brought.

R70 Release Notes

The holiday event is over, and so is the hunt for fireworks stashes.

Upscaling Tech

• AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution is available in the game options.

Movement

• We tweaked the slide a bit. You can now slide infinitely down a slope and take a crouching position after canceling the slide.

Expedition

• Now all weapons retain their attachments in Expedition. Before this change, only weapons equipped on the operative before launching the Expedition were present in an Expedition match.

Balance Changes

• Kite's remote mine improvements:

• • it now ignores enemy drones;

• • the mine's flare has become more pronounced;

• • it beeps in the spectator mode and during the best moment replay;

• • the mine's ability button on HUD now blinks with a blue tint when an enemy is in close proximity to it (in sync with the audio beep);

• • the ability button blinks in a more pronounced manner with a yellow tint when an enemy is within the range that guarantees a kill.

UI/HUD

• Fine-tuned design of the Operative's Equipment Screen.

• The Operatives Customization Screen was improved: now you can sweep through different operatives' Cosmetics, Equipment, and Progression without the need to leave the Customization Screen.

• Game tasks are now sorted in the following order: progressed, not progressed, and completed.

• The friends who are online are shown at the top of the friend list.

• For platform compatibility, long player names are truncated to 24 symbols.

• To avoid confusion, the "Customize" button in the Armory will be called "Preview" for weapons yet to be unlocked.

• Redesigned notification for encounter completion in Expedition.

• In the Coop and PvEvP (Invasion) modes, dead AI enemies no longer appear on the radar.

• To improve targeting, all weapon scopes reticle and RDS color was changed to green. Since enemy outlines are red and many AIs have red color on them, it was quite difficult to discern the red dot and reticles against red enemies.

Game Options

• The interface language can now be changed in the "Interface language" option under General Options.

Animation

• Improved third-person character animations in the idle pose, when aiming down sights, on-spot and in-sprint rotation, and transition from sprint and run to a stop.

• Improved Gardener AI animation.

• Weapon inspection animation for the R21 Brute shotgun, the TWD X-Treme sniper rifle and _X-Treme Lone Wolf modification, the Dragonfly_ sniper rifle, the Λ-3 Pilum assault rifle and Pilum Ivory modification, the G7 Springer pistol. Updated animation of Λ-3 Pilum and Pilum Ivory.

Audio

• Improved ambient sounds and cutscene audio in the Border Control Coop mission.

KEY BUG FIXES

• Fixed issue in Invasion where Ram could one-shot kill the Stilt boss with his ultimate.

• Fixed issue in Invasion where Orbit could get on top of the first core gate using his leap ability.

• Fixed issue in Invasion where the Meteor Strike ability could be spammed infinitely if the Invader had been killed when activating the strategic ability.

• Fixed issue in Expedition where secondary encounter supply crates could fail to open sometimes.

• Fixed issue in Expedition where the boss fight wouldn't start if the players triggered a secondary encounter (but didn't complete it) before triggering the boss fight, returned and finalized the secondary encounter.

• Fixed issue in Expedition where a player could get stuck in crystalline near the bunker.

• Fixed issue where Orbit's leap speed was faster if performed diagonally in comparison with a forward leap.

• Fixed issue where Orbit could kill an enemy with a headshot when using his ultimate ability.

• Fixed issue where the sounds of Ram's ultimate and gravity strike disappeared if Ram wore any outfit.

• Fixed issue in Terminal and Nisida PvP maps where a player could get to non-playable areas by using the operative's abilities.

• Fixed issue where the death from kick didn't count as a kill for the kicker if the enemy was kicked outside of the map.

• Another fix for the issue where a cart could move on its own in the Escort mode.

• Multiple HUD and UI bug fixes.

• Fixed localization issues with mixed-up attachment descriptions for the G7 Springer pistol, incorrect buff duration description of the U22 Svarog's Sheriff Holsterattachment, incorrect localization of the Kite's remote mine detonator, and the Escort Mode Escape map name on the session loading screen.

• Weapon animation fixes for the Z-940 Drachen, Cinetech M5, Black Falcon, XM-27 Pacifier, and SAG-8 Reaper.

• Crash fixes.