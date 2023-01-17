Patch V1.09 live!

This patch focuses on 2 areas. Firstly, I've fixed an issue with the previous leaderboard system, where people's Endless/Rogue scores were uploaded to the story mode, along implementing a workout for a known bug in the Steam Leaderboards. This is a retroactive fix, so the next time you enter any game mode, your record for that mode will be uploaded, so it should take 30 seconds or so to get back onto your well-deserved spot on the Leaderboard.

The other change was around me committing the cardinal sin of 'believing what the comments tell you' - I was MEANT to add in "up to 2 engines per evolutions", but instead, I was adding 'up to 2 engines' Whoops. The net upshot is that Motherships are now far better at chasing you down. I've given this some playtesting, but if you feel the game is suddenly way, way too hard, please let me know!

That list in full!