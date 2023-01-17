Patch Notes 17.01.2023

If you encounter a bug, please report it straight away ingame by pressing F1 and describing the issue. This makes it a lot easier for me to replicate and fix it. If you would like any direct feedback, don't forget to include your email address.

Bug fixes & performance improvements

Performance improvements with impacts (blood, concrete, wood, dirt etc). Limited the amount of simultaneous blood impacts (the blood splatter particles when you or a turret shoot a zombie). If you’re going bananas with machineguns and nailguns there are LOTS of impacts everywhere.

Performance improvements to ragdolls (makes a big difference in later waves).

When dying from green gloop while transitioning from combat to construction phase, the green overlay remained and did not disappear (obviously only if you had a respawn point, otherwise it’s good night anyway).

When reloading an endless mode game, the respawn point(s) did not work.

Some more spelling fixes, provided by kind people who can spell gooder than I.

Reduced the thickness in the black outline of the story intro texts, as the thick outline made it hard to read some of the Chinese characters.

Increased the number of concurrent audio effects of the same type for most explosions and turrets firing. This addresses the issue that sometimes you can hear explosions or shots abruptly getting cut off.

BULWARK: Subject K now despawns properly in endless mode.

CONFLICT: Fixed issues with Zombies falling through the bridge/planks between the RV and the middle bunker and getting stuck “outside” the level.

CONFLICT: Fixed some holes in the level geometry as well as an issue keeping players from building barricades and turrets too close to the RV.

SUMMIT: Fixed issues that kept players from building barricades and turrets too close to the RV.

SHIPMEND: Fixed an issue that severely degraded performance on this map.

Features & other changes

Italian language option added (a huge thank you to Ivan Campana from The Games Brew).

Paying for equipment (like throwing a sticky grenade, using the teleporter, using a stim) now uses the money in your bank, if your pockets are empty. The same is true for switching your loadout at a wardrobe.

The tremor boots double jump can now be used during construction, and doesn’t cost any money that way.

SUMMIT now has 8 waves in story mode (down from 10).

Whenever cash drops (e.g. when killing a zombie), there are now always 3 pickups of equal value. Before, it was random, e.g. killing zombies spawned 4-5 stacks, and the cash was divided (somewhat) randomly as well. This makes it a bit easier to pick them up, and is also less taxing on the CPU (physics) and the GPU (rendering).

Ghost zombies (the green glowing ones) are now more visible before being uncloaked. They were a bit too hard to spot, especially for players with low vision.

On the minimap, empty grid squares no longer show up a solid green on top of everything else. This makes the map a lot more readable (and slightly improves rendering performance).

The “foundation” that is placed under the turrets and barricades on grid squares on uneven terrain is no longer shown on empty grid squares. Looks a bit nicer and slightly improves performance.

Machinegun and sniper turrets don’t eject casings anymore. You would have to be really close and invested into looking for them in order to see/hear them anyway. This will ever so slightly improve performance.

Nailgun projectiles now get destroyed after travelling 50m (less visual clutter, more performance).

Claymore now shoots 40 fragments dealing 75 damage each (before: 100 fragments dealing 30 damage each).

Claymore fragments now get destroyed after travelling 35m (this is purely a visual change, they become harmless after about 25m anyway).