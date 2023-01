Share · View all patches · Build 10339694 · Last edited 17 January 2023 – 12:59:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello there everyone! We are back with another small patch.

Fixed Succession like cards with extra added boost levels (nailed on boost) being stuck at their initial basic state.

Fixed an issue with too much energy. The energy crystals could obscure some buttons.

Updated localization files.

See you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks