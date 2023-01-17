 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

江湖幸存者 update for 17 January 2023

0.81g Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10339685 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Adjust the map sprite layer of store, library and hospital, now all those will on top of enemies
2.Fix many visual issues
3.Improved performance, it should has 15~20 fps improvemnt(as the third step our optimization plan)

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together
And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here

Changed files in this update

Depot 2196791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link