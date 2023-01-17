0.81g Update

1.Adjust the map sprite layer of store, library and hospital, now all those will on top of enemies

2.Fix many visual issues

3.Improved performance, it should has 15~20 fps improvemnt(as the third step our optimization plan)

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together

And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here