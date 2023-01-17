1.Fix research center map issue
2.Fix some skill VFX cause Fps issue
3.Fix some SFX issue
4.Fix a bug cause skill cast no cooldown.
5.Fix Power up load issue
6.New steam achievement unlock research center
EpicSurvivors update for 17 January 2023
Patch 0.1.0
1.Fix research center map issue
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update