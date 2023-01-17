 Skip to content

EpicSurvivors update for 17 January 2023

Patch 0.1.0

Patch 0.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Fix research center map issue
2.Fix some skill VFX cause Fps issue
3.Fix some SFX issue
4.Fix a bug cause skill cast no cooldown.
5.Fix Power up load issue
6.New steam achievement unlock research center

Changed files in this update

