 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DeadOS update for 17 January 2023

Version 0.14.2 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10339594 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Got a rather unexciting but important update for you this week!

I've been working on an options screen with many tabs for all the different kinds of settings. It's not a glamourous job but it's an important one! I've added many tabs to switch between so that things get less messy as I add more options from here on ahead.

The first option I've added for this new update is Zoom Speed, which affects how quickly the mouse zooms in and out with the mouse wheel as I noticed that it was rather slow zooming in and out. The new default is about 3 times quicker (the default before this update was at 0.15, it is now 0.5 and you can go up to 1).

Unfortunately I got rather bogged down in a load of technical issues with the settings not being saved correctly and game crashes when changing between the versions of these files which is why this update is a little late, I believe I've ironed them out but if you encounter any issues let me know!

More to come soon!

Changed files in this update

DeadOS Content Depot 1590851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link