Version 0.14.2 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got a rather unexciting but important update for you this week!

I've been working on an options screen with many tabs for all the different kinds of settings. It's not a glamourous job but it's an important one! I've added many tabs to switch between so that things get less messy as I add more options from here on ahead.

The first option I've added for this new update is Zoom Speed, which affects how quickly the mouse zooms in and out with the mouse wheel as I noticed that it was rather slow zooming in and out. The new default is about 3 times quicker (the default before this update was at 0.15, it is now 0.5 and you can go up to 1).

Unfortunately I got rather bogged down in a load of technical issues with the settings not being saved correctly and game crashes when changing between the versions of these files which is why this update is a little late, I believe I've ironed them out but if you encounter any issues let me know!

More to come soon!