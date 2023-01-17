Update, Version 20230117

English

[Abandoned House]New random encounter: Shaded Tainted Citizens. (It requires you can see shades. Otherwise, it's an empty room.)

[Abandoned House]New random encounter: Shady Dealer. (He sells curse stones.)

[Tombstone]New mechanics: Vampiric. (When a minion with this effect damage a target. The owner heals the amount of HP equal to the damage.)

[Tombstone]Added trigger onCausingDamage

[Tombstone]New Card: Vampiric Researcher (Cost: 4/ ATK:4/ HP:3 Vampiric)

[Tombstone]Updated the in-game document to include the new mechanics.

[Wiki]Updated the wiki page to include this new card.

简体中文

【废弃的房屋】新的随机遭遇：被暗影侵蚀的市民。（只有在你可以看到暗影之后才会出现，否则的话是一个空房间。）

【废弃的房屋】新的随机遭遇：可疑的商人。（会贩卖诅咒石。）

【墓石牌】新机制：吸血

【墓石牌】追加了一个在仆从造成伤害时的触发器onCausingDamage

【墓石牌】新卡牌：嗜血的研究员（费用：4/攻击：4/生命：3 吸血）

【墓石牌】更新了游戏内的文档加入了对吸血机制的说明

【维基】更新了维基页面加入了这张新卡。