 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

[Neolithic]To the End update for 17 January 2023

Update, Version 20230117

Share · View all patches · Build 10339547 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
############Content##############
[Abandoned House]New random encounter: Shaded Tainted Citizens. (It requires you can see shades. Otherwise, it's an empty room.)
[Abandoned House]New random encounter: Shady Dealer. (He sells curse stones.)
[Tombstone]New mechanics: Vampiric. (When a minion with this effect damage a target. The owner heals the amount of HP equal to the damage.)
[Tombstone]Added trigger onCausingDamage
[Tombstone]New Card: Vampiric Researcher (Cost: 4/ ATK:4/ HP:3 Vampiric)
[Tombstone]Updated the in-game document to include the new mechanics.
[Wiki]Updated the wiki page to include this new card.
简体中文
############Content##############
【废弃的房屋】新的随机遭遇：被暗影侵蚀的市民。（只有在你可以看到暗影之后才会出现，否则的话是一个空房间。）
【废弃的房屋】新的随机遭遇：可疑的商人。（会贩卖诅咒石。）
【墓石牌】新机制：吸血
【墓石牌】追加了一个在仆从造成伤害时的触发器onCausingDamage
【墓石牌】新卡牌：嗜血的研究员（费用：4/攻击：4/生命：3 吸血）
【墓石牌】更新了游戏内的文档加入了对吸血机制的说明
【维基】更新了维基页面加入了这张新卡。

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link