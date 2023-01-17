English
############Content##############
[Abandoned House]New random encounter: Shaded Tainted Citizens. (It requires you can see shades. Otherwise, it's an empty room.)
[Abandoned House]New random encounter: Shady Dealer. (He sells curse stones.)
[Tombstone]New mechanics: Vampiric. (When a minion with this effect damage a target. The owner heals the amount of HP equal to the damage.)
[Tombstone]Added trigger onCausingDamage
[Tombstone]New Card: Vampiric Researcher (Cost: 4/ ATK:4/ HP:3 Vampiric)
[Tombstone]Updated the in-game document to include the new mechanics.
[Wiki]Updated the wiki page to include this new card.
简体中文
############Content##############
【废弃的房屋】新的随机遭遇：被暗影侵蚀的市民。（只有在你可以看到暗影之后才会出现，否则的话是一个空房间。）
【废弃的房屋】新的随机遭遇：可疑的商人。（会贩卖诅咒石。）
【墓石牌】新机制：吸血
【墓石牌】追加了一个在仆从造成伤害时的触发器onCausingDamage
【墓石牌】新卡牌：嗜血的研究员（费用：4/攻击：4/生命：3 吸血）
【墓石牌】更新了游戏内的文档加入了对吸血机制的说明
【维基】更新了维基页面加入了这张新卡。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 17 January 2023
Update, Version 20230117
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update