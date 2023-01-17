Alpha Patch Notes Jan 17th

Changes:
- Added 'Getting Started' codex page
- Added 'Power Bot' prefab blueprint
- Show out of power icon on units as well as in power details panel
- Added 'Take All' button to Explorables
- Added 'mineable' radar filter
- Show item slot as transparent when there's no item amount in it (while items are ordered)
- Drop equipped components in direction of where mouse was when releasing drag-and-drop button
- Lowered likelihood of blight storm
- Show error message when dragging items onto Explorables or resource nodes
- Made metalbar and metalplate production faster
Behavior:
- Highlight connection line when hovering over exec out pin in behavior editor
- Added power grid efficiency behavior instructions
- Added setnumber and moveto(range) behavior instructions
Fixes:
- Amplified voice files for ELAIN
- Increased time for chat to disappear
- Fix MoveTo behavior instruction being able to freeze the game when calling it with a large numeric value
- Fix for linked fabricator from another entity stopping production
- Fix Explorables equipping an internal sized component when passed
- Visual distinction on researched tech nodes in tech tree
- Fix shown ingredient amounts for making foundation plates
- Fix ramp collisions (entities falling down between ramp and plateau)
- Improved power overlay visibility
- Various UI and text fixes
Changed files in this update