Desynced Playtest update for 17 January 2023

Alpha Patch Notes Jan 17th

Last edited by Wendy

Changes:

  • Added 'Getting Started' codex page
  • Added 'Power Bot' prefab blueprint
  • Show out of power icon on units as well as in power details panel
  • Added 'Take All' button to Explorables
  • Added 'mineable' radar filter
  • Show item slot as transparent when there's no item amount in it (while items are ordered)
  • Drop equipped components in direction of where mouse was when releasing drag-and-drop button
  • Lowered likelihood of blight storm
  • Show error message when dragging items onto Explorables or resource nodes
  • Made metalbar and metalplate production faster

Behavior:

  • Highlight connection line when hovering over exec out pin in behavior editor
  • Added power grid efficiency behavior instructions
  • Added setnumber and moveto(range) behavior instructions

Fixes:

  • Amplified voice files for ELAIN
  • Increased time for chat to disappear
  • Fix MoveTo behavior instruction being able to freeze the game when calling it with a large numeric value
  • Fix for linked fabricator from another entity stopping production
  • Fix Explorables equipping an internal sized component when passed
  • Visual distinction on researched tech nodes in tech tree
  • Fix shown ingredient amounts for making foundation plates
  • Fix ramp collisions (entities falling down between ramp and plateau)
  • Improved power overlay visibility
  • Various UI and text fixes

