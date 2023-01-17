 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

活字引擎 update for 17 January 2023

活字引擎3.4.5已更新！现在可以让某个角色不自动退场了！

Share · View all patches · Build 10339530 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

活字引擎3.4.5已更新！本次更新内容：
1.增加了可以从角色设置界面进入的[自动退场设置]界面，从这里可以选择让这个角色是否参与自动退场判定，如果勾选，那么这个角色出场时不会让别的角色自动退场，同时这个角色本身也不会自动退场。


2.对角色出场的淡入动画效果进行了调整，现在的淡入效果更加快速流畅了。
3.优化了阿里云配音的性能。
4.现在的Log会更加简洁了
5.优化了角色设置界面的UI
6.角色的剪影特效开启时的动画效果也进行了优化

Changed files in this update

Depot 2124471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link