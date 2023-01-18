Temporary Maintenance Announcement

Dear players.

Since OBT Build opened for testing yesterday, we have received feedback and suggestions from players from all over the world through different channels, and we would like to express our sincere thanks to all of you.

We have fixed the common problems such as text, amount and display error at the beginning, the specific fixes are as follows:

Korean input method has been matched. Fix the profanity words issue. Fix the amount display error when modifying nickname Repair the abnormal display of G-coin balance. Fix the error of not being able to turn the page of single song ranking. Add amount display in subscription menu. Count the number of likes.

Problems related to audio frame rate and screen synchronization will be dealt with as soon as possible.

Optimization suggestions, such as adding 7-key songs, will be updated to the game one by one. Custom buttons, UI improvements, song information viewing, etc. will also be addressed as soon as possible.

Multiplayer mode is also in the planning stage, and we will try to update it as soon as possible so that everyone can experience it.

On January 18, 2023, 11:30 - 13:30 (GMT+9), we be having a temporary maintenance on the server to fix the issues mentioned above. The whole maintenance process is expected to take 2 hours, and

After the maintenance is completed, the game experience will be further improved.

Please follow our follow-up announcement for the specific service open time. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused during the maintenance period.

O2Jam Online Operation Team