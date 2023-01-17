-
Add: It takes 5 minutes for customers to come to the door after clicking Tortoise
-
Add: add a price randomization system. The divination price is set to be 100% agreed by the customer within twice the default price. The higher the price is, the lower the probability of customer acceptance
-
Fix the bug: fix the problem that if you click the tortoise for divination several times or click the tortoise during the conversation with the customer, two customer dialog boxes will appear and the other dialog box will still exist after the divination
-
Optimization: After optimizing the nine-star board, the problem that the background of the nine-star drop-down box in the middle fifth house is still red after the automatic detection and the selection of the nine-star in the middle fifth house is wrong and then correct will occasionally occur
-
Optimization: after optimizing the esc interface and selecting to return to the game, you need to press esc twice again to display the esc interface
-
Optimization: optimized some interface layout
《奇门遁甲》 update for 17 January 2023
2023.1.17.1update
