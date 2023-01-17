2023.1.17.1update

Add: It takes 5 minutes for customers to come to the door after clicking Tortoise

Add: add a price randomization system. The divination price is set to be 100% agreed by the customer within twice the default price. The higher the price is, the lower the probability of customer acceptance

Fix the bug: fix the problem that if you click the tortoise for divination several times or click the tortoise during the conversation with the customer, two customer dialog boxes will appear and the other dialog box will still exist after the divination

Optimization: After optimizing the nine-star board, the problem that the background of the nine-star drop-down box in the middle fifth house is still red after the automatic detection and the selection of the nine-star in the middle fifth house is wrong and then correct will occasionally occur

Optimization: after optimizing the esc interface and selecting to return to the game, you need to press esc twice again to display the esc interface