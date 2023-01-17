 Skip to content

Thelos update for 17 January 2023

Bug fixes and tweaks

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • There were some boulder objects at around 20% that weren't loading properly but that is fixed now.

  • Also tweaked the fall speed for the early platforms which start fall once you step on them.

