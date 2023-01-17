-
There were some boulder objects at around 20% that weren't loading properly but that is fixed now.
-
Also tweaked the fall speed for the early platforms which start fall once you step on them.
Thelos update for 17 January 2023
Bug fixes and tweaks
Patchnotes via Steam Community
