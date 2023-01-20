- Additional soundtrack.
- New visual feed shader makes the torch flashes much gentler and easier to spot.
- The AR1500 Salvage Manipulator can now be damaged (and repaired).
- German translation is now at 100%.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 20 January 2023
0.599.2 - Daredevils
Patchnotes via Steam Community
