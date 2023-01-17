Not dead yet! Patch 0.7.1.22

Share · View all patches · Build 10339132 · Last edited 17 January 2023 – 11:26:06 UTC by Wendy

-Touchscreen support has been added, including a new user interface for moving fleets around the map. The game automatically switches to the last form of input used. Further improvements are planned for upcoming releases, which will improve the experience on smaller displays.

-Support for arbitrary screen aspect ratios has been added, allowing the user interface to adapt to ultra-tall and ultra-wide displays. However, extremely oblong ratios may be cumbersome.

-About two worth of Unity Engine updates.

-The reserve/maintenance/total RP readouts on the top right of the main screen have been enlarged and can now be clicked to open information panels.

-Allocations have been significantly reduced, lowering CPU overhead and potentially further improving performance on architectures where CPU and GPU share resources.

-The issue of z-fighting inside of nebula graphics has been fixed.

-The ability to click on planets obscured by fog of war has been fixed.

-Resolved a bug where playing with an AI production modifier would incorrectly adjust the player's stimulus expenses.

-The behavior of sliders within scrollable areas has been improved.

-Minor adjustments have been made to the diplomatic AI.

-The damage of Gauss Autocannon has been lowered from 7-10 to 6-10.

-The damage of Wide Effect Cannon has been lowered from 2-20 to 2-18.

-The damage of Stellar Converter has been lowered from 10-35 to 8-32.

-The base price of Ion Cannon has been reduced from 11 to 10 BC, and the base size has been reduced from 50 to 45 tons.

-The variability of initiative in ship crafting has been halved.

-The crafting cost of hulls larger than corvettes has been slightly reduced.