Jurassic World Evolution 2 update for 17 January 2023

Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Update 1.6.4 available now

Build 10338985 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Park Managers!

Update 1.6.4 is now available for all platforms of Jurassic World Evolution 2. Please see the changes below:

  • Fixed the Allosaurus in the California Photography challenge level not being counted towards the mission condition
  • Fixed the Iguanodon getting stuck when attempting to kick a vehicle
  • Fixed no more flying or marine reptiles in Germany Challenge level. (in the Medium/Hard/Jurassic difficulties)
  • Fixed helicopters falling down to the ground when loading a save
  • Various stability fixes

Dominion Malta Expansion

  • Allowed Ziplines to be placed across natural lagoon in San Marie Bay

