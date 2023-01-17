Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Update 1.6.4 available now

Hello Park Managers!
Update 1.6.4 is now available for all platforms of Jurassic World Evolution 2. Please see the changes below:
- Fixed the Allosaurus in the California Photography challenge level not being counted towards the mission condition
- Fixed the Iguanodon getting stuck when attempting to kick a vehicle
- Fixed no more flying or marine reptiles in Germany Challenge level. (in the Medium/Hard/Jurassic difficulties)
- Fixed helicopters falling down to the ground when loading a save
- Various stability fixes
Dominion Malta Expansion
- Allowed Ziplines to be placed across natural lagoon in San Marie Bay
Changed depots in dev_final_trunk branch