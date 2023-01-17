 Skip to content

Orcs Coming TD update for 17 January 2023

Bug fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Bug, that you cant select buildings > fixed
  • Bug, that you cant start the new wave > fixed
  • Bug, that the range indicator doesnt disappear > fixed
  • Bug, that you cant unlock CFO achievment

