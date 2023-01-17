Boo! so i made some small changes in this patch like some sprite changes, added couple new animations and changed some hitboxes
- Made every single circular saw hitbox from box collider to circle collider match the sprite better and make the circular saws more fair.
- Changed dash refill orbs sprite and added animations to it!
- Changed Flight power ups sprite to a feather instead of a blue bottle.
- Fixed couple circular saws in Nightmare level and also there you can really feel the new circle colliders with the circular saws.
- Changed tutorial levels green bottle to the new dash refill orb animation.
- Changed Sean's dash particles color from green to purple to match better the characters trail and the games theme.
Enjoy. :)
Changed files in this update