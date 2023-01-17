 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Block KUZUSHI update for 17 January 2023

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10338714 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The indestructible block that fires a beam when hit by a ball has been replaced with a highly durable block that can be destroyed.
(The difficulty level of the difficult 19th game will be reduced.)

The number of balls saved when the game is interrupted was previously limited to four, but now all balls can be carried over.

The difficulty levels were previously "Easy," "Normal," and "Hard," but will now be "Casual," "Hard," and "Very Hard.
Casual" will be the default difficulty.

The save system has been replaced with a completely different one. The process will be slightly lighter.

Unused files have been deleted.

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1929211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link