The indestructible block that fires a beam when hit by a ball has been replaced with a highly durable block that can be destroyed.

(The difficulty level of the difficult 19th game will be reduced.)

The number of balls saved when the game is interrupted was previously limited to four, but now all balls can be carried over.

The difficulty levels were previously "Easy," "Normal," and "Hard," but will now be "Casual," "Hard," and "Very Hard.

Casual" will be the default difficulty.

The save system has been replaced with a completely different one. The process will be slightly lighter.

Unused files have been deleted.

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)