Initial Early Access release is here! Next couple weeks of development are largely going to be based around squashing various bugs that inevitably are found after the initial release, then I'll be moving on to pushing out more content, focused primarily on what the community deems as the most important to focus on. If you have any suggestions or bug reports, you can either leave them on the Steam forum, or join the discord here and post them in the Simulacrum section.

Happy delving!