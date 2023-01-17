Beta_V0.0.0.5

-
Reduce Elite Difficulty (adjust stats)
Greatly increase the number of seeds obtained by research technology for spiritual planting
Repair the abnormal number of homes, buildings and jobs;
Adjust the output ratio of spirit fields, now it is easier to plant spirit plants and produce more;
5, reduced the elite monster attributes, elite monster is easier;
Fixed the repair room problem, now the property will repair the building;
Fixed some Phleboscope crashes.
Fixed the problem of the Dreamland Settlement getting stuck;
Optimize the default opening of backpack when entering fantasy
Drag the room card in the optimized fantasy to explain the axis roll away
Adjust the hit value of common attack in Fantasy
12, merchants [secret] added "equipment", other props to sell (ordinary merchants no longer sell secret, secret merchants sell secret probability is very high)
Adjusted hit and Dodge stats of equipment "shoes" (improved)
Adjust the upgrade effect of the "Adventure" room (keep only after adjustment: Chance of casting any skill reduced by all skill CDS)
Adjusted the Level 4 upgrade effect of the "Fairy Encounter" room to increase the restored Qi and blood by 20% each time you pass through the room
The number of rooms cleared in Chapter 3 has been changed from 30 to 50
Improved save slot names, now saves the name of the door and the name of the owner, and the time
Fixed the BUFF [Rock Shell], it now works normally
Fixed techniques and skills, now you can release the Sword of Xuan You normally
Fixed an issue where Broken Jade could not inflict damage
Fixed the issue where [Ling Yun Hetie] Zhou Tian was not enhanced
Fixed some issues where the effect did not disappear after the end of the rule time
Adjust the consumption of spirit stone in Foreign Affairs Hall to refresh the order list
24, adjust the planting cycle time of spirit field
- Adjust the refining time of the refining furnace
26, adjust the attributes of different levels of feeding elixirs
The number of tasks released by the office can be improved when upgrading Zhtiandian
-
Adjust part of the building model
Changed files in this update