山门与幻境 update for 17 January 2023

Beta_V0.0.0.5

Beta_V0.0.0.5

山门与幻境 update for 17 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Reduce Elite Difficulty (adjust stats)

  2. Greatly increase the number of seeds obtained by research technology for spiritual planting

  3. Repair the abnormal number of homes, buildings and jobs;

  4. Adjust the output ratio of spirit fields, now it is easier to plant spirit plants and produce more;

5, reduced the elite monster attributes, elite monster is easier;

  1. Fixed the repair room problem, now the property will repair the building;

  2. Fixed some Phleboscope crashes.

  3. Fixed the problem of the Dreamland Settlement getting stuck;

  4. Optimize the default opening of backpack when entering fantasy

  5. Drag the room card in the optimized fantasy to explain the axis roll away

  6. Adjust the hit value of common attack in Fantasy

12, merchants [secret] added "equipment", other props to sell (ordinary merchants no longer sell secret, secret merchants sell secret probability is very high)

  1. Adjusted hit and Dodge stats of equipment "shoes" (improved)

  2. Adjust the upgrade effect of the "Adventure" room (keep only after adjustment: Chance of casting any skill reduced by all skill CDS)

  3. Adjusted the Level 4 upgrade effect of the "Fairy Encounter" room to increase the restored Qi and blood by 20% each time you pass through the room

  4. The number of rooms cleared in Chapter 3 has been changed from 30 to 50

  5. Improved save slot names, now saves the name of the door and the name of the owner, and the time

  6. Fixed the BUFF [Rock Shell], it now works normally

  7. Fixed techniques and skills, now you can release the Sword of Xuan You normally

  8. Fixed an issue where Broken Jade could not inflict damage

  9. Fixed the issue where [Ling Yun Hetie] Zhou Tian was not enhanced

  10. Fixed some issues where the effect did not disappear after the end of the rule time

  11. Adjust the consumption of spirit stone in Foreign Affairs Hall to refresh the order list

24, adjust the planting cycle time of spirit field

  1. Adjust the refining time of the refining furnace

26, adjust the attributes of different levels of feeding elixirs

  1. The number of tasks released by the office can be improved when upgrading Zhtiandian

  2. Adjust part of the building model

Changed files in this update

