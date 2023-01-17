Beta_V0.0.0.5

Adjust the output ratio of spirit fields, now it is easier to plant spirit plants and produce more;

Repair the abnormal number of homes, buildings and jobs;

Greatly increase the number of seeds obtained by research technology for spiritual planting

5, reduced the elite monster attributes, elite monster is easier;

Adjust the hit value of common attack in Fantasy

Drag the room card in the optimized fantasy to explain the axis roll away

Optimize the default opening of backpack when entering fantasy

Fixed the problem of the Dreamland Settlement getting stuck;

Fixed the repair room problem, now the property will repair the building;

12, merchants [secret] added "equipment", other props to sell (ordinary merchants no longer sell secret, secret merchants sell secret probability is very high)

Adjusted hit and Dodge stats of equipment "shoes" (improved)

Adjust the upgrade effect of the "Adventure" room (keep only after adjustment: Chance of casting any skill reduced by all skill CDS)

Adjusted the Level 4 upgrade effect of the "Fairy Encounter" room to increase the restored Qi and blood by 20% each time you pass through the room

The number of rooms cleared in Chapter 3 has been changed from 30 to 50

Improved save slot names, now saves the name of the door and the name of the owner, and the time

Fixed the BUFF [Rock Shell], it now works normally

Fixed techniques and skills, now you can release the Sword of Xuan You normally

Fixed an issue where Broken Jade could not inflict damage

Fixed the issue where [Ling Yun Hetie] Zhou Tian was not enhanced

Fixed some issues where the effect did not disappear after the end of the rule time