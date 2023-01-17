Beta Branch - Balancing Patch - Part I

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone.

We hope you all had a great holiday season 🥳. To kick off the new year, we put together the first part of our upcoming balancing patch to the beta branch. This patch is focused on improving various aspects of the game especially the early game progression and overall pace of the game.

There are a lot more things we are planning for the second chunk of this update and before we push it to live, but for those of you interested on getting your hands on the latest content we believe this is the best way for us to deliver it and also to gather early feedback before we set things on stone.

Playing on the Beta Branch:

While this branch will grant access to new content it's very important that you back up Your Save before playing in this branch.

For a full guide on how to access the beta branch, click Here

Below, Patch notes for Version v0.304.27b

Difficulty Changes:

New:

Resources needed for crafting at the workstations, have been normalized across all difficulties.

Overwhelming Quests will now provide extra rewards in the same fashion Challenging Quests do.

Changes:

Slightly Improved resource gain from quests, especially for Hardcore Difficulty.

Reputation Changes:

New:

Town Prosperity - The Current Lose Condition has been replaced by this feature. In addition to Reputation, Prosperity plays a major role in the success of your town. Losing your Prosperity could lead to game over .

There are 3 stages of Prosperity to look out for: Good - By keeping a Positive Balance & good King's Approval, Your Pitstop is safe and thriving At Risk - Your actions have caught the attention of the king and a negative balance could lead to Bad Prosperity. Bad - At this stage, you are given until midnight to improve your current balance or you will lose the game. (The Game Over screen has been left unchanged. This means you can continue your playthrough but Platform specific achievements will no longer be unlocked.)



*We will continue to expand on this feature as we implement new systems into the game.

Changes:

Reputation Penality during evaluation, for going into Negative Balance, has been reduced to a third of its current value to a max of -20 Reputation points.

Reputation points. Refusing a King's Request will have its reputation & prosperity effects take place immediately and will set your town into "At Risk" Prosperity.

These effects will last 1-4 days.

These effects will last days. Having a Negative evaluated balance will put your town into "At Risk" Prosperity, this can be amended by having a positive balance by your next evaluation.

Reputation ToolTip:

The Reputation Breakdown Tooltip has been reworked to include your current Reputation (Deserted, Barren, etc....) and your prosperity. It will now also appear when hovering over your Reputation Stars.

The Current Fame Tooltip Has been Removed & Replaced by the Reputation Breakdown.

Increased the Size of the Reputation Breakdown UI for better readability.



Crafting Changes:

New:

The Quest Crafting Menu has been improved to show the available Tier rewards for each objective, along with tooltips to explain the new dynamic.



A New Potion has been added to the Apothecary - Greater Potion of Vigor is a Tier 4 Potion that will improve the Hero's Morale by 35% when taken.



has been added to the Apothecary - is a Tier 4 Potion that will improve the Hero's Morale by 35% when taken. A New Filter has been added to the Tailor's "Extras" inventory to filter between Backpacks & Capes in the same fashion items are filtered for the other shops.

Reserved Potions Drop Down Menu will now also display the Hero's CR.

Craft Balancing:

Apothecary:

Potion of Confidence has been moved to T1 Potion down from T2 and had its price adjusted to fit the new crafting level.

Potion down from and had its price adjusted to fit the new crafting level. Potion of Haste has been moved to T2 Up from T1 and had its price adjusted to fit the new crafting level.

Up from and had its price adjusted to fit the new crafting level. Potion of Plentiness had its effect increased to 25% Up from 20%.

Transmutation Station: (Boss unlocks changed)

Defeating the Goblin Chieftain will now unlock Tier 2 Transmutation at the Transmutation Station.

will now unlock Tier 2 Transmutation at the Transmutation Station. Defeating the Bandit Leader will now unlock Tier 3 Transmutation at the Transmutation Station.

will now unlock Tier 3 Transmutation at the Transmutation Station. Defeating the Defiler will now unlock Tier 4 Transmutation at the Transmutation Station.

Innkeeper:

High-Quality recipes of Food Tier 2 and above will now provide a Morale Bonus to the Hero.

The bonus is affected by the crafted item quality. (This will not affect already crafted items)

Blacksmith Forge:

One Handed Swords & off-handed swords had their Cost reduced across all tiers.

Daggers & Off-hand Daggers had their Cost reduced across all tiers.

Heavy Armours had their cost reduced and will require fewer resources to craft in Tier 1 & 4.

WoodWorker:

Shields had their Cost reduced across all tiers.

Polearms Tier 2 will now require Leather T1 instead of Wood T1 as an Ingredient.

instead of as an Ingredient. Polearms Tier 3 will now require Leather T1 instead of Metal T1 as an Ingredient.

Tanner:

Medium Armours had their cost reduced and will require fewer resources to craft in Tier 1 & 4.

Tailor:

Light Armours had their cost reduced and will require fewer resources to craft in Tier 1 & 4.

Miscellaneous:

Reduced the Interval between King Requests.

Updated Mr. George's Tutorial to reflect the new losing conditions.

Improved the visibility of resources during crafting.

Fireplace had its price reduced to 2 Wood T1 Down from T2

Fixes & Improvements: