January 17 Version update Note (official version)

[Official Version] January 17 version update description
New school of Martial Arts series: Shaolin Temple;
Access: the general secret output way has a certain chance to obtain, in the protagonist to complete Yuwenzhuang secret room enlightenment will be obtained according to the school of secrets and residual chapter.
A new batch of customized content games: When traveling around the world, you can meet many new faces, who have their own martial arts and family heirlooms, welcome to explore.
Problem repair:
Fixed the anomaly of temple, caravan and other content on the map after 4 years.
Correct the missing sale of the secret book Emei Tongarm Boxing in the store of Emei School.
