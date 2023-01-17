 Skip to content

梦江湖 update for 17 January 2023

January 17 Version update Note (official version)

[Official Version] January 17 version update description

  1. New school of Martial Arts series: Shaolin Temple;
    Access: the general secret output way has a certain chance to obtain, in the protagonist to complete Yuwenzhuang secret room enlightenment will be obtained according to the school of secrets and residual chapter.

  2. A new batch of customized content games: When traveling around the world, you can meet many new faces, who have their own martial arts and family heirlooms, welcome to explore.

  3. Problem repair:

  4. Fixed the anomaly of temple, caravan and other content on the map after 4 years.

  5. Correct the missing sale of the secret book Emei Tongarm Boxing in the store of Emei School.

