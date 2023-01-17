Greetings, Warriors!
This is Paragon: The Overprime.
We'd like to let you know that maintenance is scheduled for January 19th.
1/19 Server Maintenance Notice
Maintenance Time
January 19, 2023 11:00 ~ 14:30 (KST, UTC+9)
*The maintenance time and details are subject to change.
Match-Making Closing Time
January 19, 2023 10:00 ~ (KST, UTC+9)
During Maintenance
- You cannot log into the game during maintenance.
- Ongoing games will end during maintenance.
- Matching will be disabled 1 hour before maintenance.
Maintenance Details
- New Hero "Wukong" will be added
- New Skins will be added
- Balance adjustments will be made
- Improvements will be made and errors will be fixed
- Sale of Winter Holiday Skins Ends
We would like to apologize to all our Warriors for any inconvenience.
Our team will do its best to provide the best possible gameplay environment.
Thank you.
