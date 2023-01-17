 Skip to content

Paragon: The Overprime update for 17 January 2023

1/19 Server Maintenance Notice

Greetings, Warriors!
This is Paragon: The Overprime.

We'd like to let you know that maintenance is scheduled for January 19th.

Maintenance Time

January 19, 2023 11:00 ~ 14:30 (KST, UTC+9)
*The maintenance time and details are subject to change.

Match-Making Closing Time

January 19, 2023 10:00 ~ (KST, UTC+9)

During Maintenance
  1. You cannot log into the game during maintenance.
  2. Ongoing games will end during maintenance.
  3. Matching will be disabled 1 hour before maintenance.
Maintenance Details
  1. New Hero "Wukong" will be added
  2. New Skins will be added
  3. Balance adjustments will be made
  4. Improvements will be made and errors will be fixed
  5. Sale of Winter Holiday Skins Ends

We would like to apologize to all our Warriors for any inconvenience.
Our team will do its best to provide the best possible gameplay environment.

Thank you.

