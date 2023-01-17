Share · View all patches · Build 10338278 · Last edited 17 January 2023 – 09:32:12 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Warriors!

This is Paragon: The Overprime.

We'd like to let you know that maintenance is scheduled for January 19th.

1/19 Server Maintenance Notice

Maintenance Time

January 19, 2023 11:00 ~ 14:30 (KST, UTC+9)

*The maintenance time and details are subject to change.

Match-Making Closing Time

January 19, 2023 10:00 ~ (KST, UTC+9)

During Maintenance

You cannot log into the game during maintenance. Ongoing games will end during maintenance. Matching will be disabled 1 hour before maintenance.

Maintenance Details

New Hero "Wukong" will be added New Skins will be added Balance adjustments will be made Improvements will be made and errors will be fixed Sale of Winter Holiday Skins Ends

We would like to apologize to all our Warriors for any inconvenience.

Our team will do its best to provide the best possible gameplay environment.

Thank you.