Scheduled Server Maintenance: 1.17.2023

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on January 17, 2023.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

1/17 23:00 ~ 1/18 02:00 PST

Maintenance Details:

New Intensive Character Update

Intensive Stat Boost Event

Intensive Item Promotion

New Outfit Update

New Year Coin Buff Wave

[Bug Fix]

-Crew co-op loot box is not distributed

When crew member exceeds 50, only 50 member is available in the list

Crew master cannot use crew function

Duplicate pop-up issue when you assign a role or delete crew application

Crew post section will be removed from the activity and ranking page

Crew personal reward is not shown when you satisfy the minimum crew score

Cindy's icecream platinum short-distance dunk card has a jump shot card image

Little Fox's P5 passive skill name is not shown

============================================

Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.