3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 17 January 2023

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 1.17.2023

Build 10338092 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on January 17, 2023.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:
1/17 23:00 ~ 1/18 02:00 PST

Maintenance Details:

  • New Intensive Character Update
  • Intensive Stat Boost Event
  • Intensive Item Promotion
  • New Outfit Update
  • New Year Coin Buff Wave

[Bug Fix]
-Crew co-op loot box is not distributed

  • When crew member exceeds 50, only 50 member is available in the list
  • Crew master cannot use crew function
  • Duplicate pop-up issue when you assign a role or delete crew application
  • Crew post section will be removed from the activity and ranking page
  • Crew personal reward is not shown when you satisfy the minimum crew score
  • Cindy's icecream platinum short-distance dunk card has a jump shot card image
  • Little Fox's P5 passive skill name is not shown

============================================

Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​​

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound Content Depot 1292631
