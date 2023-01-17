Scheduled Server Maintenance: 1.17.2023

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on January 17, 2023.
Please check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
1/17 23:00 ~ 1/18 02:00 PST
Maintenance Details:
- New Intensive Character Update
- Intensive Stat Boost Event
- Intensive Item Promotion
- New Outfit Update
- New Year Coin Buff Wave
[Bug Fix]
-Crew co-op loot box is not distributed
- When crew member exceeds 50, only 50 member is available in the list
- Crew master cannot use crew function
- Duplicate pop-up issue when you assign a role or delete crew application
- Crew post section will be removed from the activity and ranking page
- Crew personal reward is not shown when you satisfy the minimum crew score
- Cindy's icecream platinum short-distance dunk card has a jump shot card image
- Little Fox's P5 passive skill name is not shown
============================================
Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.
Thank you for your patience and understanding.
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
