Onirism Year of the Bunbun update !

Hey everyone !

Here is a small update to celebrate the Lunar new Year !

New Hunt map: Lunar Esplanade

Fight the corporation on the rooftops of Corpopolis during the lunar new year party !

hunt mode changes:

Soaker category rework



Explosive category starter changed to a grenade launcher



We also reworked every gadget in hunt mode !

Flak Bomb: Bomb that deal damage in a big area for 5 seconds



Ice mines: set up traps that freeze enemies when they come close to them



Electro Punch: Dash foward using a rocket punch, zapping enemies you come in contact with, stunning them for a bit



Sentry gun: Deploy a sentry gun, duh.



Shield Projector: deploy a barrier that last 20 seconds



NEW QUICK MELEE !

if you press the use key when there is nothing around, Carol will throw a quick and weak punch, pushing away enemies, and going squeak, because she got little fists, and it's funny.

Inferno Valley lighting improvements

the Hive rocket launcher was reworked to be able to charge up multiple rockets, to fire a barrage

Fixed switching to FPS mode causing issues when aiming

Max FOV is now 100 (enjoy motion sickness you weirdos)

This is a small update, don't worry, a pretty big one is coming soon ! Have fun everyone !