Onirism update for 17 January 2023

Onirism Year of the Bunbun update !

Hey everyone !

Here is a small update to celebrate the Lunar new Year !

New Hunt map: Lunar Esplanade

Fight the corporation on the rooftops of Corpopolis during the lunar new year party !

hunt mode changes:

Soaker category rework

Explosive category starter changed to a grenade launcher

We also reworked every gadget in hunt mode !

Flak Bomb: Bomb that deal damage in a big area for 5 seconds

Ice mines: set up traps that freeze enemies when they come close to them

Electro Punch: Dash foward using a rocket punch, zapping enemies you come in contact with, stunning them for a bit

Sentry gun: Deploy a sentry gun, duh.

Shield Projector: deploy a barrier that last 20 seconds

NEW QUICK MELEE !
if you press the use key when there is nothing around, Carol will throw a quick and weak punch, pushing away enemies, and going squeak, because she got little fists, and it's funny.

  • Inferno Valley lighting improvements

  • the Hive rocket launcher was reworked to be able to charge up multiple rockets, to fire a barrage
  • Fixed switching to FPS mode causing issues when aiming
  • Max FOV is now 100 (enjoy motion sickness you weirdos)

This is a small update, don't worry, a pretty big one is coming soon ! Have fun everyone !

Onirism Content Depot 1057641
