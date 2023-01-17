Onirism Year of the Bunbun update !

Hey everyone !
Here is a small update to celebrate the Lunar new Year !
New Hunt map: Lunar Esplanade
Fight the corporation on the rooftops of Corpopolis during the lunar new year party !
hunt mode changes:
Explosive category starter changed to a grenade launcher
We also reworked every gadget in hunt mode !
Flak Bomb: Bomb that deal damage in a big area for 5 seconds
Ice mines: set up traps that freeze enemies when they come close to them
Electro Punch: Dash foward using a rocket punch, zapping enemies you come in contact with, stunning them for a bit
Sentry gun: Deploy a sentry gun, duh.
Shield Projector: deploy a barrier that last 20 seconds
NEW QUICK MELEE !
if you press the use key when there is nothing around, Carol will throw a quick and weak punch, pushing away enemies, and going squeak, because she got little fists, and it's funny.
- Inferno Valley lighting improvements
- the Hive rocket launcher was reworked to be able to charge up multiple rockets, to fire a barrage
- Fixed switching to FPS mode causing issues when aiming
- Max FOV is now 100 (enjoy motion sickness you weirdos)
This is a small update, don't worry, a pretty big one is coming soon ! Have fun everyone !
