Core gameplay changes and adjustments

Adjustment of gameplay mechanism
- When receiving card rewards, you can choose to replace existing cards of the same type, or directly add to the deck.
- When buying a card in the store, you can choose to replace the existing card of the same type, or directly add it to the deck.
- Seal option is no longer available when receiving card rewards.
- Skip card rewards, adjust silver cards from 25 coins to 20 coins, gold cards from 60 coins to 40 coins.
Yunyou doctor event adjustment
- The option [Pay 50 money, delete a card] is changed to [Pay 50 money, each team deletes 1 card].
- Changed gold increment from 25 to 50 per use of San Gong Soup.
Hundred Soldiers Event Adjustment
- Enhancement is now changed to the protagonist and teammate each strengthening 1 card, and the number of candidates for strengthening is 5 cards.
Inn event adjustment
- Consumed and free restored health changed from 30% max health to 20 health.
Secret treasure adjustment
- Strengthening tips
~~ The number of card upgrades for the Old Man of Hundred Soldiers will increase by 1 additional time. ~~
You can pay 50 coins for an additional enhancement when you visit the old man of the hundred soldiers.
- Bliss Pillow
~~ The blood recovery rate of the inn is increased by 15%. ~~
The blood recovery rate of the inn is increased by 50%.
- Double Rooster Annunciation
~~ Inn unlock option [Pay 90 money, restore 60% health]. ~~
Inn unlock option [Pay 90 money, restore 40 health].
- Weird Brimstone
~~ The inn can delete cards unlimited times, but the cost of deleting cards increases with the number of uses. ~~
The inn can delete cards unlimited times, and the cost of deleting cards is the current price of Sangong Tang, which increases by 50 coins each time.
Frame adjustment
- Poisoner Stance's hit damage has been reduced from 50% to 25%.
Cheats adjustment
- Qiankun gossip style
Gain 1 Spirit each time the discard pile is recycled
Gain 1 point of Spirit for every 10 moves, skills and abilities drawn (accumulated across battles)
- Xunlei Kuaijue
~~ Deal 2 damage to random enemies X times at the end of the action, where X is the number of cards drawn in this round~~
Deal 2 damage to random enemies X times at the end of the action, where X is the number of Moves, Skills and Abilities drawn this round
- Soft Finger Art
At the end of the action, deal random enemies with damage equal to the number of cards drawn in this round*2
Deal X*2 points of damage to random enemies at the end of the action, where X is the number of moves, special skills and ability cards drawn in this round
- Finger Twisting
Draw 1 card for every 2 cards played with 0 Spirit Cost
Draw 1 card for every 3 cards with trick properties played
- Hundred Poison Secret Method
~~ Attack damage received by Poison Stance is reduced by 25%, and poison given by Poison Stance is increased by 1 layer at the end of the action~~
Adds 1 stack to Poisons given in Poison Stance at the end of the action
Card adjustment
- Tiger Leaping Gorge
This card will be used as the initial card of Aotian Heroes (2 cards)
Attack power reduced from 7 to 5
- Crazy Survival
Decrease internal power consumption by 1 point
- Breaking gold and breaking jade
Decrease internal power consumption by 1 point
- Three rivers flow together
Increased attack power increase from 2 to 3
At the same time, it will also increase the damage of the rapid attack
- Tigers out
This card will be used as the initial card of Venerable Pure Heart (2 cards)
Attack power reduced from 7 points to 5 points
- Fairy Lin hooves
[Combination] effect changed to [The whole team gains 3 points of defense]
- Misty clouds
Now also increases the damage of Gain and Lost Blight
- The carp is playing hard
This card will be the initial card of Ling Xiao Yufeng (2 cards)
Gain defense lowered from 6 to 5
- Flying Geese
The defense obtained by the next action is reduced from 5 to 4
- Wind Flowers
Bleeding given is reduced by 1 stack
- Feihuamiyu
Adds 1 stack to Bleed given by Blood Moon
- Ten steps to kill one person
remove consumable properties
Spirit cost adjusted from 0 to 1
The effect before upgrading is [Discard all cards in your own hand, draw discarded cards + 1 card]
After upgrading, the effect is [Discard all cards in your hand, draw discarded cards + 2 cards]
- The wild goose left a voice
This card no longer grants avoidance
The upgraded version will provide the [reserved] property
- Lore order
The energy consumption of the upgraded version is changed from 1 point to 2 points
- Shadowless Kuaishou
Spirit cost adjusted from 1 to 0
Before upgrading, the effect is "draw 1 card, discard 1 card"
After upgrading, the effect is "Draw 1 card, the team discards 1 card"
- Blooming
This card will be used as the initial card of Hime Wakata (2 cards)
Throwing knives gained are reduced from 5 to 4
The upgraded version is changed to [acquire 6 layers of throwing knives]
- Fingers
Attack damage increased from 4 to 5
- Flashing
Attack damage reduced from 5 to 4
remove consumable properties
- Refining small pills
Spirit cost changed from 2 to 1
- Hundred Poison Protection
This card will be Cheng Lingfei's initial card (2 cards)
The defense gained by non-poison stances has been reduced from 8 to 6
The defense gained in Poison Stance is reduced from 12 to 9
- Doctor inserts needles
remove consumable properties
- Homemade seasoning
This card will be Aqiao's initial card (2 cards)
- Cowardice (karma card)
Cannot be played, destroy this card after 2 battles
Unplayable, destroy this card after 3 battles
- Doubt (karma card)
When this card is drawn, get 1 layer of wrong hand, destroy this card after fighting 2 times
When this card is drawn, gain 1 stack of Wrong Hand
- Disgusting (karma card)
Destroy, when this card is drawn, gain 1 layer of weakness
Unplayable, when drawn, gain 1 stack of Weakness
Routine adjustment
-
Adjust the composition of [Three Rivers Qiliu] routine
original routine
- [Tiger Leaping Gorge] + [Jade Dragon Soars] + [Jade Wall Jinchuan]
- [Jade Dragon Soaring] + [Tiger Leaping Gorge] + [Jade Wall Jinchuan]
Adjust the routine to
-
[Tiger Leaping Gorge] + [Jade Dragon Soars] + [Jade Wall Jinchuan]
-
[Jade Dragon Soaring] + [Tiger Leaping Gorge] + [Jade Wall Jinchuan]
-
[Jade Dragon Soaring] + [Jade Wall Jinchuan] + [Tiger Leaping Gorge]
-
Adjust the composition of [Profit and Loss Kurong] routine
original routine
- [Break gold and stone] + [Harmony]
- [Harmony] + [Break through gold and stone]
Adjust the routine to
-
[Sharpening Gold Stone] + [Swordsmanship Card] + [Swordsmanship Card]
-
[Harmony] + [Swordsmanship card] + [Swordsmanship card]
-
Adjust the composition of [Dragon into the Sea] routine
original routine
- [Tianlong Luofan] + [Fighting Card] + [Fighting Card]
Adjust the routine to
-
[Dragon Fallen] + [Fighting Card]
-
Adjust the routine composition of [Beautiful Dragon Crouching on the Mountain]
original routine
- [White Dragon River] + [Fighting Card] + [Fighting Card]
Adjust the routine to
-
[White Dragon River] + [Fighting Card]
-
Adjusted the composition of [Blooming Pistils] routine
original routine
- [Blooming One Throw] + [Blooming Blooming]
Adjust the routine to
-
[Blooming One Throw] + [Blooming Blooming]
-
[Blossom Bloom] + [Blossom One Throw]
-
Adjust the composition of [One knife and three petals] routine
original routine
- [Two Swords and Three Petals] + [Concealed Weapon Card] + [Fighting Card]
- [Two Swords and Three Petals] + [Fighting Card] + [Concealed Weapon Card]
Adjust the routine to
-
[Two Swords and Three Petals] + [Fighting Card] + [Fighting Card]
-
[Three Flaps] + [Fighting Card] + [Fighting Card]
-
Adjustment [narrowing method] routine composition
original routine
- [Needle with Poisonous Hand] + [Concealed Weapon Card] + [Concealed Weapon Card]
Adjust the routine to
-
[Needle with Poisonous Hand] + [Concealed Weapon Card] + [Concealed Weapon Card]
-
[Physician Needle Insertion] + [Concealed Weapon Card] + [Concealed Weapon Card]
-
Adjust the composition of [Patui Hob] routine
original routine
- [Cut Melon and Vegetables] + [Short Soldier Card] + [Sword Card]
- [Cut Melon and Vegetables] + [Sword Card] + [Short Soldier Card]
Adjust the routine to
-
[Cut melon and chop vegetables] + [Knife card] + [Knife card]
-
[cut melon and vegetables] + [dices and bones]
-
Adjust the composition of [Hunyuan Huan Dao] routine
original routine
- [Cut and Bone] + [Short Soldier Card] + [Sword Card]
- [Cut and Bone] + [Sword Card] + [Short Soldier Card]
Adjust the routine to
- [Cut and Bone] + [Knife Card] + [Knife Card]
- [diced bone] + [chopped melon and chopped vegetables]
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue where [Knife Breaking Soul] would not be removed from the battle after being played.
- Fixed the problem that the number of cards drawn and the amount of internal power obtained by the beheading effect of [Heavenly Killer+] were incorrect
Version Reserved
- Due to the large changes in the version, the gameplay of the last updated v1.05 version will be retained. If players are used to the previous version, please select the v1.05 version in the test area.
Changed files in this update