NosTale update for 18 January 2023

Pick Up the Black Ink Rabbit!

NosTale update for 18 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Spin the NosWheel from 18th January (11 AM) and get your hands on the Black Ink Rabbit! Defeat your opponents with ink stains that won’t come out even in the special wash cycle.

The Black Ink Rabbit

This little ink-stained rabbit is one devilishly cunning rascal! He might be cute, but don’t underestimate his nimble brush strokes and magic ink in battle! The Black Ink Rabbit is full of surprises (for your enemies) and gives you powerful effects and buffs!

Effects

  • 20% increase to the shadow element when attacking.
  • Has a 40% chance to reduce all incoming attack damage by 80%.
  • When defending, there is a 7% chance of triggering the ‘Inky Armour’ buff.

Effect – Inky Armour

  • Decreases incoming damage by 20%.
  • Restores 5% HP every 2 seconds.
  • Restores 5% MP every 2 seconds.

Skill – Shadow Painting

  • Grants you the ‘Shadow Energy’ buff: provides a 5% chance to summon the Onyx Dragon’s Shadow. Increases movement speed by 1.

Player Buff – Black Ink Rabbit’s Blessing

  • All attacks are increased by 7%.
  • Gold drop rate is increased by 25%.
  • Shadow resistance is increased by 10.

