iTop Screen Recorder for Steam update for 17 January 2023

New iTop Screen Recorder 3.4 is Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10337952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

iTop Screen Recorder 3.4 is ready! Get it now for better gameplay recording and editing experience.

Checkout improvements:

  • Newly supported Quick and Advanced editing modes to meet different requirements.
  • Added Auto option when exporting videos to auto-adjust video resolution and aspect ratio according to the original video.
  • Newly supported hide and show tools on the main screen.
  • More powerful screenshot feature.
  • Smaller setup file.
  • Fixed known bugs.

