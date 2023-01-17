New iTop Screen Recorder 3.4 is Available!

Hey guys!
iTop Screen Recorder 3.4 is ready! Get it now for better gameplay recording and editing experience.
Checkout improvements:
- Newly supported Quick and Advanced editing modes to meet different requirements.
- Added Auto option when exporting videos to auto-adjust video resolution and aspect ratio according to the original video.
- Newly supported hide and show tools on the main screen.
- More powerful screenshot feature.
- Smaller setup file.
- Fixed known bugs.
Changed files in this update