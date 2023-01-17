The Theseus Protocol is now available!

Dear Players.

The Theseus Protocol is now officially unlocked, and welcome to the Cyber world full of unknowns!



The price is $9.99, 10% off for the first week!

The first version includes 2 characters 6 weapons, 140 weapon enhancement modules, 244 cards, 3 different maps, 6 bosses, 8 elite enemies and 40 normal enemies, 26 props and 107 pieces of equipment randomly dropped, and hidden content waiting for you to find out ~

Compared to the Beta version, the EA version will have the following changes:

Dozens of cards have been added for Nena, and the mind value system has been redesigned (we will continue to watch her performance)

New random neutral units such as exploding barrels/obstacles appearing in battle within the game

Some brand new enemy mechanics have been added and monsters will become stronger

New enemy attack types have been added, allowing attacks on terrain grids and adding damage beacons (animation performance is still under improvement)

Added self-adaptation for non-16:9 resolution screens

Also, we fixed a variety of issues (it's hard to fix them all, but we've fixed most of the known issues so far)

We'll be releasing more free updates in subsequent versions, including maps, weapons, characters, gameplay and more!

Enjoy!