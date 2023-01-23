 Skip to content

VEGAS Edit 20 Steam Edition update for 23 January 2023

New update for VEGAS Edit 20 Steam Edition

Build 10337605

Important changes in version 20.0.0.326 compared to version 20.0.0.214!

New Features for this update
  • New AI engine
  • VST3 support (full release)
  • Hover Scrub bypass
  • Add or replace plug-ins in an FX chain
  • Hue vs Luminance color curve
  • Saturation vs Luminance
  • Luminance vs Saturation
  • Picture-in-Picture plugin enhancements
  • Smart Mask (beta)
  • Welcome screen
  • Animation control over individual Bézier mask points
  • Indicator of active Auto Ripple Edit mode
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a crash which may occur when reading HEVC files
  • Fixed an issue during the Paste Attributes function when overwriting current event settings
  • Audio effects window auto resizing now works as expected
  • The preference to disable auto resizing of audio effects now works as expected
  • Resolved an issue that could cause the application to lock up during motion tracking
  • Turning off the 32-bit VST support preference now properly clears out plugins
  • Auto Update for the Deep Learning Modules now works as expected
  • Progress bar and the time remaining fields in the Render Progress dialog now work correctly for all formats
  • SetResampleMode in VideoEvent object of the scripting API now works properly
  • Improved resolution when zooming in the Video Preview window
  • Resolved some zoom drawing issues in the Video Preview window
  • Grids and Safe Areas overlays now behave correctly while zooming the Video Preview
  • Fixed crash when using Motion Blur with some AMD GPUs
  • Fixed crash which could occur when using the Warp Flow effect
  • Eliminated unexpected results of using the scroll wheel over the Video Preview window when VEGAS is not the application currently in focus
  • File explorer no longer accidentally interprets a double click on a folder or file as a rename operation
  • Keyboard shortcuts no longer conflict between Smart Tags and Preview Zoom features
  • Resolved an issue where window layouts would not properly persist upon relaunching VEGAS with more than two or three application extensions
  • Fixed Parallelogram mode in the Picture-in-Picture effect
  • VEGAS now automatically detects Nahimic service and sets the WPF GPU preference to avoid UI corruption
  • Render template for HEIC image sequence now properly named
  • Fixed issue where the auto-update feature was not able to see some GPUs
  • Fixed problem where the Color Grading panel may open at an effect level labeled “None”
  • Motion Tracking panel no longer crashes on an empty event
  • Fixed Driver Update utility so that it accurately works for customers using EnglishThe combination of a Bézier point and linear point no longer creates an invalid curve shape on the FX animation timeline
  • Files rendered as ProRes now properly report as VBR
  • VEGAS no longer crashes when rendering using the MainConcept MPEG-1 VCD PAL template with no video frames present.
  • Duplicate events are no longer created when dragging media to the timeline from the details view of the Project Media window
  • Fixed a crash which may occur when generating thumbnails for WMV media
  • Resolved an issue that could cause problems when you apply the Slow Motion plugin or the Warp Flow transition
  • Updated many message boxes to reflect the UI color scheme
  • Upscale effect now is place automatically before Pan/Crop in the FX chain
  • The Color Grading plugin no longer is accidentally added to events while the user is not in color grading mode
  • The Color Grading panel is no longer active when attached to the track level and no track is selected
  • The Render Progress dialog now properly reports the free disk space value when doing a pre-render
  • MXF renders properly embed the writing application in the metadata for the media

