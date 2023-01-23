New update for VEGAS Edit 20 Steam Edition

Important changes in version 20.0.0.326 compared to version 20.0.0.214!
New Features for this update
- New AI engine
- VST3 support (full release)
- Hover Scrub bypass
- Add or replace plug-ins in an FX chain
- Hue vs Luminance color curve
- Saturation vs Luminance
- Luminance vs Saturation
- Picture-in-Picture plugin enhancements
- Smart Mask (beta)
- Welcome screen
- Animation control over individual Bézier mask points
- Indicator of active Auto Ripple Edit mode
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a crash which may occur when reading HEVC files
- Fixed an issue during the Paste Attributes function when overwriting current event settings
- Audio effects window auto resizing now works as expected
- The preference to disable auto resizing of audio effects now works as expected
- Resolved an issue that could cause the application to lock up during motion tracking
- Turning off the 32-bit VST support preference now properly clears out plugins
- Auto Update for the Deep Learning Modules now works as expected
- Progress bar and the time remaining fields in the Render Progress dialog now work correctly for all formats
- SetResampleMode in VideoEvent object of the scripting API now works properly
- Improved resolution when zooming in the Video Preview window
- Resolved some zoom drawing issues in the Video Preview window
- Grids and Safe Areas overlays now behave correctly while zooming the Video Preview
- Fixed crash when using Motion Blur with some AMD GPUs
- Fixed crash which could occur when using the Warp Flow effect
- Eliminated unexpected results of using the scroll wheel over the Video Preview window when VEGAS is not the application currently in focus
- File explorer no longer accidentally interprets a double click on a folder or file as a rename operation
- Keyboard shortcuts no longer conflict between Smart Tags and Preview Zoom features
- Resolved an issue where window layouts would not properly persist upon relaunching VEGAS with more than two or three application extensions
- Fixed Parallelogram mode in the Picture-in-Picture effect
- VEGAS now automatically detects Nahimic service and sets the WPF GPU preference to avoid UI corruption
- Render template for HEIC image sequence now properly named
- Fixed issue where the auto-update feature was not able to see some GPUs
- Fixed problem where the Color Grading panel may open at an effect level labeled “None”
- Motion Tracking panel no longer crashes on an empty event
- Fixed Driver Update utility so that it accurately works for customers using EnglishThe combination of a Bézier point and linear point no longer creates an invalid curve shape on the FX animation timeline
- Files rendered as ProRes now properly report as VBR
- VEGAS no longer crashes when rendering using the MainConcept MPEG-1 VCD PAL template with no video frames present.
- Duplicate events are no longer created when dragging media to the timeline from the details view of the Project Media window
- Fixed a crash which may occur when generating thumbnails for WMV media
- Resolved an issue that could cause problems when you apply the Slow Motion plugin or the Warp Flow transition
- Updated many message boxes to reflect the UI color scheme
- Upscale effect now is place automatically before Pan/Crop in the FX chain
- The Color Grading plugin no longer is accidentally added to events while the user is not in color grading mode
- The Color Grading panel is no longer active when attached to the track level and no track is selected
- The Render Progress dialog now properly reports the free disk space value when doing a pre-render
- MXF renders properly embed the writing application in the metadata for the media
Changed files in this update