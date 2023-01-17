Update 0.1.1 is now live!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention, Contractors!

Today the Company will deploy a new update which we hope will ensure a safer and more productive work environment on our Mytilus planetside facilities.

Our engineers have worked hard to resolve the following high priority issues:

_

Fixed the black screen and crash that some users on certain graphics drivers experienced after setting up their new contractor

Resolved the issue that caused the restore science lab / restore cloning facility mission to become uncompletable when objectives were completed out of order

Stopped savegames from occassionally becoming corrupted due to an issue in the Farmhouse production queue

Various small performance improvements

_

For the time being, we are removing the return to title option from the in-game menu, as there are currently several complex savegame corruption issues associated with this action. To start a new career or continue a different career after beginning one, please close and restart the game.

We are thankful for our Contractors bearing with us over the holiday season and Covid-related issues and are very grateful for the feedback that has been sent our way these past weeks. Your contributions have been extremely helpful in prioritizing fixes and we look forward to engaging more with you. Please head over to our Discord at Cygnus Enterprises where our friendly Customer Service employees are always happy to hear your thoughts!

Going forward, we will focus on improving performance and game balance, while our teams are also working on additional free content updates that will bring additional missions, creatures and weapons, as well as making improvements to existing systems.

Keep up the good work and prevent accidents!

The Cygnus Enterprises management team

Patch notes

Bug Fixes

Grass no longer appear on top of foundation tiles

Fixed Mission "Fuel to Fire" spawner bug

Lootboxes no longer push back the player Resolved the issue that caused the restore science lab / restore cloning facility mission to become uncompletable when objectives were completed out of order

Fixed several issues regarding localization system

Decoration buildings now also update navmesh preventing visitors from getting stuck

Fixed a big number of issues related to save/load

Fixed issues with sparkles in missions

Fixed issues with colliders in missions, player will no longer get stuck

Gear score now updates when switching weapons

Fixed blocker bug at Mission "Blaze a Trail"

Game will no longer crash after calling a ship in the landing pad

Solar panels will not randomly deactivate

Hotkeys are no longer activated during cutscenes

Stopped savegames to occassionally become corrupted due to an issue in the Farmhouse production queue

Collection missions will no longer show gear score

Fixed issues related to Dormitory building

Fixed issues related to hotkeys no longer working

Fixed the black screen/crash on intro cinematics

Improvements

Now Oasis icon in World Map is neon green

Adjusted creatures level in story missions, difficulty should feel fairer

Polished cursor alignment and character UI

The recipes in cantina will not move anymore after clicking on a new recipe

Thanks for reading! If you'd like to connect with us and get regular updates on Cygnus Enterprises, please follow us on Twitter @Cygnus_Game, and if you'd like to join our growing community join our Discord.

Best,

Team Miaozi