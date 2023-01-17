Special offer! All Guardians of the Universe in one bundle!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Pilots! Seize the unique opportunity to get all the ships from the unique series “Guardians of the Universe” at a discount until February 1. The bundle includes all three ships:

Jellyfish

Veils

Langsax

The ships will be available in the official store and in Steam. The bundle will be available for a limited time. If you have previously purchased one of the ships, its cost will be deducted when purchasing the bundle.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/20786/Star_Conflict/

Star Conflict: Guardians of the Universe. Jellyfish

This bundle includes

Federation interceptor Jellyfish.

3 slots for Seed-chips.

Unique decor “Sputnik”

Special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — Premium license for 30 days!

Immediately after the start of the new invasion, the Atlantic Alliance ordered the development of a new ship to combat Aliens. The project was executed by the Outpost shipyard. Developed in a few months, Jellyfish can be called one of the best creations of Outpost engineers.

The new plasma web is capable of placing the enemy ship into stasis. This feature allows Jellyfish to destroy any enemy in the shortest possible time. Bite and kill — that's the motto of this ship!

Several factories are engaged in Jellyfish production at once in order to fulfil huge orders from Federation corporations. Outpost shipyard management contacted UMC and offered its services. Now every mercenary can get the latest covert ops interceptor.

Star Conflict: Guardians of the Universe. Veils

This bundle includes

Empire gunship Veils.

3 slots for installing Seed-chips.

Unique decor “Sputnik”.

Special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — Premium license for 30 days!

The latest AK-20 Veils fighter was developed in the laboratories of the New Empire. The ship is designed to effectively wage war with Aliens on the periphery.

Designed from scratch, the Indra-T reactor significantly increased the power of system overcharge, and reinforced armour will withstand thousands of hits.

Currently, the New Empire has supplied more than a hundred of these ships to its army, as well as sold several shipments of Veils to the Northern Empire.

Thanks to a new contract with UMC, mercenaries can order the new fighter to fight Aliens

Star Conflict: Guardians of the Universe. Langsax

This bundle includes

Long-range Jericho frigate Langsax.

3 slots for installing Seed-chips.

Unique decor “Sputnik”.

Special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — Premium license for 30 days!

Because of the new Alien Invasion, the Sentinels developed the long-range frigate Langsax. After forming their own defence units, they sent several ships to the Mendes and Liu Families. Having estimated all advantages of the new ship, Mendes bought blueprints from Sentinels and started their own production.

The frigate is equipped with new Needle-SM torpedoes, which do not leave a radioactive cloud but reduce the resistance of the target to thermal damage.

Currently, the Mendes family has a contract with UMC and any mercenary can order the frigate. The first ships bought are already aimed at fighting Aliens.

When purchasing multiple DLCs, the time for premium licenses is cumulative.