Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

- Fixed a bug where selecting a recipe would select a different recipe than the one selected.
- Fixed a bug where tools with 0% durability would remain in the inventory even after the tools were broken.
- Fixed a bug where single-use weapons such as planks could sometimes be used multiple times.
- Added the wooden spear to the starting recipes.
- Wooden spears can now be crafted using planks instead of lumbers or sticks.
- Fixed an issue where some decimal points were displayed too long in the crafting modal.
- Fixed a bug where you sometimes could not craft by long-pressing even if you had AP.
- Increased the number of scrap metals obtained by the Scrap Collector from 1 to 2.
Thank you for reporting the bugs! If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.
Best,
In-geon
Changed depots in beta branch