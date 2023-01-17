Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed a bug where selecting a recipe would select a different recipe than the one selected.

Fixed a bug where tools with 0% durability would remain in the inventory even after the tools were broken.

Fixed a bug where single-use weapons such as planks could sometimes be used multiple times.

Added the wooden spear to the starting recipes.

Wooden spears can now be crafted using planks instead of lumbers or sticks.

Fixed an issue where some decimal points were displayed too long in the crafting modal.

Fixed a bug where you sometimes could not craft by long-pressing even if you had AP.

Increased the number of scrap metals obtained by the Scrap Collector from 1 to 2.

Thank you for reporting the bugs! If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.

Best,

In-geon