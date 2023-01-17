 Skip to content

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 17 January 2023

Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

Last edited 17 January 2023

  • Fixed a bug where selecting a recipe would select a different recipe than the one selected.
  • Fixed a bug where tools with 0% durability would remain in the inventory even after the tools were broken.
  • Fixed a bug where single-use weapons such as planks could sometimes be used multiple times.
  • Added the wooden spear to the starting recipes.
  • Wooden spears can now be crafted using planks instead of lumbers or sticks.
  • Fixed an issue where some decimal points were displayed too long in the crafting modal.
  • Fixed a bug where you sometimes could not craft by long-pressing even if you had AP.
  • Increased the number of scrap metals obtained by the Scrap Collector from 1 to 2.

Terminus Content Depot 1534981
