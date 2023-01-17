 Skip to content

Zetria update for 17 January 2023

1.3.1 - Minor fixes

Build 10337332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

<b>Version 1.3.1 Updates</b>

• Fixed an issue with archive cell 06 directing to the wrong scene
• Getting a few things ready for adding more levels

