0.6.167Update

Balance adjustment

-Rhino Photon coating adjusted from 200 to 300

-Rhino field maintenance adjusted from 200 to 300

-Increased Rainstorm HEAT attack bonus from 75% to 100%

-Rhino self-destruct radius adjusted from 45 to 48

-Rhino's armor enhancement price is adjusted from 300 to 200

-Fortress protection barrier adjusted from 50000 to 45000

Visual adjustment

-Increased the brightness of ground effects when casting skills

-Increased the brightness of the non-airdropable area indicator circle around the power tower

BUG fixing

-Fixed the BUG of the Twitch live broadcast icon

-Fixed the bug that the login error would occur after the battle with the player with double quotes in the name