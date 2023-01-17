0.6.167Update

0.6.167 Update
Balance adjustment
-Rhino Photon coating adjusted from 200 to 300
-Rhino field maintenance adjusted from 200 to 300
-Increased Rainstorm HEAT attack bonus from 75% to 100%
-Rhino self-destruct radius adjusted from 45 to 48
-Rhino's armor enhancement price is adjusted from 300 to 200
-Fortress protection barrier adjusted from 50000 to 45000
Visual adjustment
-Increased the brightness of ground effects when casting skills
-Increased the brightness of the non-airdropable area indicator circle around the power tower
BUG fixing
-Fixed the BUG of the Twitch live broadcast icon
-Fixed the bug that the login error would occur after the battle with the player with double quotes in the name
