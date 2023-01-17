 Skip to content

Mechabellum Test Server update for 17 January 2023

0.6.167Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10337282 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.6.167 Update

Balance adjustment

　-Rhino Photon coating adjusted from 200 to 300
　-Rhino field maintenance adjusted from 200 to 300
　-Increased Rainstorm HEAT attack bonus from 75% to 100%
　-Rhino self-destruct radius adjusted from 45 to 48
　-Rhino's armor enhancement price is adjusted from 300 to 200
　-Fortress protection barrier adjusted from 50000 to 45000

Visual adjustment

　-Increased the brightness of ground effects when casting skills
　-Increased the brightness of the non-airdropable area indicator circle around the power tower

BUG fixing

　-Fixed the BUG of the Twitch live broadcast icon
　-Fixed the bug that the login error would occur after the battle with the player with double quotes in the name

