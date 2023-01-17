 Skip to content

HellEscape update for 17 January 2023

Rain and Balances

  • Added final Gate and Ballistras to Onslaught missions.
  • Made Evil Ballistras more powerful.
  • Add more health to enemies when auto-balance applies.
  • Added soldiers sound effects.
  • Added rain and lightning effects.
  • Right mouse button on artifact selection will now select previous instead of going back.

