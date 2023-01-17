- Added final Gate and Ballistras to Onslaught missions.
- Made Evil Ballistras more powerful.
- Add more health to enemies when auto-balance applies.
- Added soldiers sound effects.
- Added rain and lightning effects.
- Right mouse button on artifact selection will now select previous instead of going back.
HellEscape update for 17 January 2023
Rain and Balances
Patchnotes via Steam Community
