bug fixes and minor improvements (v1.19 patch notes)

Xross Dreams, v1.19 Patch Notes:
- Secret character stuff: [spoiler]Completely rewrote displacement code for Bear and Big Bear from scratch. I really hope I don't regret spending all my time doing this! I rewrote it from the ground up. I tested it all. Again. T-Spin doubles, T-Spin triples, J-spin doubles, J-spin triples, L-spin doubles, L-spin triples, counterclockwise and clockwise, both sides of the board. I deleted it all, rewrote them, tested them. I also rewrote Big Bears' displacement code. No failed wallkicks on open parts of the board. Big doesn't get the displace bonus (on purpose) but displacements work. SRS does 4 wallkick checks and I'm doing 7 (15 if you're Big). If you can find a setup that fails a rotation with a valid place for the piece to enter then I'm going to think you're a weirdo.[/spoiler]
- More on a secret character: [spoiler]Big Bear now properly displays the Gate, and will properly Down if the Gate is covered at the start of a new turn. No more shmup hitbox![/spoiler]
- Escape now pauses instantly without needing to be held down. Did you know that you can pause on pad by holding any unmapped button?
- Dinosaur no longer locks themselves out after chaining in the rear position.
- Dinosaur's board now saves and loads row offsets properly in the Sandbox.
- Added playing state exceptions to landing sounds, so they should no longer cause semi-random crashes if you play Drop-type Dreamers weirdly enough.
