Metal March update for 17 January 2023

Version 2.2 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
<UPDATE>
  • Leader enhancements by talents or some relics during combat are displayed at the top of the Unit Status window.
  • Corrected the missing description of the Volcanic Core.
  • If magic is now used on a hidden enemy, the effect is not displayed.
  • I removed the display of the dialog.
    I've tested several different conversation directions, but I haven't found any alternative ones.
    I think it looks neat without directing, so I updated it as it is.
    If you have any other opinions or suggestions, please let me know and I will test the other proposals.
<BALANCING>
  • Cavalry's attack power was reduced by 15%.
  • The recovery of the Rock Eater's skill Devour Stone has increased by 30%.
  • Cockatrice's attack power increased by 5%.
  • World Eater's HP increased by 10%.
  • The pattern of movement of Hunter Killers has changed.
  • Now you can also avoid combat with the garrison.

