Version 2.2 Update

<UPDATE>
- Leader enhancements by talents or some relics during combat are displayed at the top of the Unit Status window.
- Corrected the missing description of the Volcanic Core.
- If magic is now used on a hidden enemy, the effect is not displayed.
- I removed the display of the dialog.
I've tested several different conversation directions, but I haven't found any alternative ones.
I think it looks neat without directing, so I updated it as it is.
If you have any other opinions or suggestions, please let me know and I will test the other proposals.
<BALANCING>
- Cavalry's attack power was reduced by 15%.
- The recovery of the Rock Eater's skill Devour Stone has increased by 30%.
- Cockatrice's attack power increased by 5%.
- World Eater's HP increased by 10%.
- The pattern of movement of Hunter Killers has changed.
- Now you can also avoid combat with the garrison.
