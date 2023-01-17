 Skip to content

Scarlet Tower update for 17 January 2023

Patch Notes v0.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10336934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.5.0 patch info!

News
  • Steam Achievements (35/??)
  • New Map: Plaguelands
  • New Map Debuff: Plaguelands - Necrotic Plague
  • New Enemy: Skeleton
  • New Enemy: Blood Slime
  • New Enemy: Brain
  • New Enemy: Fat Zombie
  • New Enemy: Crawler
  • New Enemy: Flesh Wolf
Changes
  • Lyah is now easier to find
  • "Necrotic Orb" had its damage slightly reduced at rank 5
Next Update: 31 January

If you're enjoying the game, don't forget to rate us on steam, it helps us a lot! 🧛‍♀️🙏🏽

Join us discord!

https://discord.gg/SMUMaKJ6qX

Help us by reporting bugs found or with ideas in the #bug-report #ideas discord channel!

See you in the next update, next week!

Thank you so much!
Pyxeralia

