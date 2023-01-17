Patch Notes v0.5.0

Hey guys!
Let's check all the v0.5.0 patch info!
News
- Steam Achievements (35/??)
- New Map: Plaguelands
- New Map Debuff: Plaguelands - Necrotic Plague
- New Enemy: Skeleton
- New Enemy: Blood Slime
- New Enemy: Brain
- New Enemy: Fat Zombie
- New Enemy: Crawler
- New Enemy: Flesh Wolf
Changes
- Lyah is now easier to find
- "Necrotic Orb" had its damage slightly reduced at rank 5
Next Update: 31 January
If you're enjoying the game, don't forget to rate us on steam, it helps us a lot! 🧛♀️🙏🏽
Join us discord!
Help us by reporting bugs found or with ideas in the #bug-report #ideas discord channel!
See you in the next update, next week!
Thank you so much!
Pyxeralia
