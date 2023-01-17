Patch Notes v0.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10336934 · Last edited 17 January 2023 – 05:19:40 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.5.0 patch info!

News

Steam Achievements (35/??)

New Map: Plaguelands

New Map Debuff: Plaguelands - Necrotic Plague

New Enemy: Skeleton

New Enemy: Blood Slime

New Enemy: Brain

New Enemy: Fat Zombie

New Enemy: Crawler

New Enemy: Flesh Wolf

Changes

Lyah is now easier to find

"Necrotic Orb" had its damage slightly reduced at rank 5

